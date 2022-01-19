MGM & Eon Celebrating James Bond’s 60th Anniversary; ‘No Time To Die’ To Be Re-Released In Imax

EXCLUSIVE: To kick off the 60th anniversary of James Bond this year, MGM and EON are re-releasing No Time to Die in Imax nationwide this Friday, Jan. 21.

There will be an exclusive Q&A event featuring Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli broadcasted ahead at select Imax screenings.

MGM

No Time to Die dodged the 2020 pandemic so that it could be a global theatrical release after movie theaters around the globe re-opened. It was worth the wait: No Time to Die made $160.7M stateside and over $774M at the worldwide box office, making it third highest grossing 007 feature ever after Skyfall ($1.1 billion) and Spectre ($880.6M), both Craig titles. No Time to Die is also the second-highest grossing U.S. release of 2021 worldwide after Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which has made over $1.62B.

No Time To Die is the first James Bond film to be shot with Imax film cameras and features more than an hour of scenes in the large format exhibitor’s-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. MGM has also created a special 60th anniversary logo that will debut ahead of Imax screenings.

“No Time To Die, which was the only movie released last year to have sequences shot with Imax Film Cameras, captured the attention of both critics and audiences alike when it was first released globally in theaters last fall, eventually becoming one of the biggest films of 2021,” said MGM’s Motion Picture Chairman Michael De Luca. “What better way to celebrate 007 turning 60 than to offer fans an opportunity to experience the film again in the most immersive theatrical environment.”

Fukunaga said, “Shooting on 15 perf – Imax film is the pinnacle of large format filmmaking – there is nothing out there to compare it to, not even the highest resolution digital cameras can render the color detail and breadth of those massive negative frames; I was excited beyond belief to be the first Bond director to work with these cameras and honored we could give Daniel’s 5th Bond the sendoff he deserved, and audiences the maximum theatrical ride.”

Additionally, Being James Bond, a 45-minute retrospective film about Craig’s 15-year adventure playing 007, is available on YouTube including never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale to No Time To Die. Check it out below: