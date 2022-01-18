‘The Knife’: Melissa Leo, Aja Naomi King, Manny Jacinto & More To Star Alongside Nnamdi Asomugha In His Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, I Know This Much I True), Aja Naomi King (Sylvie’s Love, How to Get Away with Murder), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) and newcomers Amari Price and Aiden Price will star alongside Nnamdi Asomugha in his feature directorial debut, The Knife, which recently completed production in Los Angeles.

The film written by Asomugha and Mark Duplass is a psychological thriller that follows a family over the course of one night, after a frightening event threatens to dismantle their household and uncover the illusions of their lives.

Asomugha is producing under his iAm21 Productions banner, alongside Jonathan T. Baker and Ami Werges, with Mark and Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Chijioke Asomugha and Rao Meka serving as executive producers.

Asomugha is an actor, Emmy-nominated producer and former NFL player who has starred in recent years in films including Sylvie’s Love, Crown Heights and Hello, My Name Is Doris, while making appearances in such series as Kroll Show and Friday Night Lights. He will next be seen opposite Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in Netflix’s The Good Nurse, an adaptation of Charles Graeber’s true-crime novel of the same name from director Tobias Lindholm.

In addition to acting, Asomugha has been at the forefront of developing and producing award-winning projects including the Emmy-nominated Sylvie’s Love, Crown Heights, The Banker, Harriet and Beasts of No Nation, and the Broadway production of American Son. His production company iAm21 recently inked a first-look deal for film and television with Amazon Studios.

Asomugha is represented by Art2Perform and CAA; Leo by APA; King by Gersh and Door 24; Jacinto by Alchemy Entertainment, Principals Talent Management and CAA; and Aiden and Amari Price by Atlas Artists.