Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus To Star In Netflix Animated Comedy Series ‘Bad Crimes’ From Nicole Silverberg, Greg Daniels & Mike Judge

Netflix has ordered an animated comedy series starring Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus.

The streamer has handed a ten-episode order to Bad Crimes, a dark comedy procedural from creator Nicole Silverberg, previously a writer on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.

Byer, the host of unscripted series Nailed It!, and Lapkus, who has starred in Orange Is The New Black, will voice two FBI agents, who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.

Friends Byer and Lapkus have worked together before, hosting their own podcast.

The series comes from New Bandera Entertainment Company, the production business set up by The Office’s Daniels and Beavis and Butt-head creator Judge. It is the latest animated show from the pair, who co-created King of the Hill, after Freeform ordered Praise Petey from SNL’s Anna Drezen.

Silverberg, Judge, Daniels, Byer, Lapkus, Bandera’s Dustin Davis and Erica Hayes, who has worked on shows including Big Mouth and Rick and Morty, exec produce.

Nicole Silverberg said, “Making Bad Crimes with Greg and Mike and Bandera, who are the whole reason I dreamed of one day getting to write TV, has been such a surreal and incredible experience. We all feel that working with Netflix – which not only permits, but encourages my grossest, most violent comedy fantasies – is a dream come true. Plus, I am partnering with Erica Hayes and a genius team of writers who are building this show into something unique and special.”

Mike Moon, Head of Adult Animation at Netflix, added, “This is a dream project. Greg and Mike are the visionaries behind some of the smartest and funniest comedies of all time, including one of the most-beloved animated shows ever. Combined with the brilliant mind of Nicole Silverberg and the immense voice talents of Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, we know Bad Crimes will be set up for great success.”

Erica Hayes said, “What really drew me to this project in the beginning was the fact that it was female-created and female-led, with a creator who was very passionate about diversity, inclusion, and worker’s rights. These are values that are very in line with my own, so I was thrilled at the prospect of partnering with someone with a similar mindset. Then after reading Nicole’s script, I was so impressed with not only how hilarious it was, but that the female leads were allowed to be morally gray and flawed in ways that we have rarely seen in adult animation. Nicole was really interested in hiring a partner who could help build the visual side of the show from top to bottom, which was incredibly appealing, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”