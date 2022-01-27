Nicolas Cage Western ‘The Old Way’ Lands U.S. Deal At Saban Films

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired North American and other overseas territory rights to The Old Way, the Western from director Brett Donowho that stars Nicolas Cage. The distributor is targeting a theatrical and VOD release for the pic sometime during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The deal marks the the second recent pickup of a Cage-toplined pic for Saban Films, which also snagged rights to the frontier epic Butcher’s Crossing written and directed by Gabe Polsky and starring Cage as an 1870s buffalo hunter.

Written by Carl W. Lucas, The Old Way centers on Colton Briggs (Cage), a former gunslinger who truly believed he had left his past behind. But when a gang of outlaws murder his wife, Briggs finds his world shattered and must once again take up arms in violence. But this time, he won’t be going alone. Briggs is now a father and must bring his young daughter along to hunt down the man who killed her mother by the name of McCallister; a man driven by his own demons and troubled past.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Nick Searcy and Shiloh Fernandez also star. Producers are Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall Jr., Johnny Remo, R. Bryan Wright, Micah Haley, Donowho, Cage and Saturn Films. Joshua Bunting, David Haring, Christian Mercuri, Mehrdad Moayedi, Fred Roos and Lucas are executive producing.

“We always love working with Nicolas and are thrilled to be part of one of his first forays into the Western genre,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said. “We couldn’t be happier to share this action-packed film with crime thriller and Western fans alike.”

The Old Way deal, struck with Capstone, includes for rights to the UK/Ireland, Australia/New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany/Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Scandinavia and Spain as Saban has been boosting its international presence.

The latest deal was negotiated by Shanan Becker for Saban Films, and Mercuri negotiated the deal on behalf of Capstone Studios with Yelaun on behalf of filmmakers. Worldwide sales are being handled by Capstone’s Blue Box International.