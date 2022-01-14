Nick Hall Joins A24 To Oversee Creative For TV

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has brought in former HBO and Amazon Studios TV executive Nick Hall to oversee creative for the company’s growing television slate.

Hall already is working on a series for A24; he is an executive producer on HBO’s upcoming The Idol, from Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

A24’s TV series slate also includes HBO’s Euphoria, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, whose Season 2 return just set an HBO max viewership record; Ramy Youssef’s eponymous Hulu series, which has Season 3 coming; Ziwe, which is returning for a second season at Showtime; and the upcoming anthology Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, at Netflix, and Olivier Assayas’ Irma Vep at HBO.

Independent film studio A24 kicked off expansion into television in 2015. Its efforts are being spearheaded by partner and Head of TV Ravi Nandan.

Hall is coming off a three-year first-look producing deal with HBO where he has executive produced Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are, the initial installment of Mike White’s The White Lotus, as well as The Idol. He also consulted on various HBO productions including Industry, His Dark Materials, and Gentleman Jack.

Prior to that, Hall spent a couple of years at Amazon Studios, starting off as Head of Development for comedy series. He then shifted from overseeing comedy to run drama and subsequently became head of alternative, overseeing content including young adult, specialty series and supporting efforts to drive talent and new ventures to Amazon.

Hall joined Amazon Studios in 2016 after eight years at HBO, most recently as SVP Comedy. He joined the premium cable network in 2008 and was promoted to VP in 2011 and to SVP in 2014. During his tenure, Hall worked on series including Looking, The Comeback, Enlightened, Curb Your Enthusiasm, How to Make It in America, Project Greenlight, and the Judd Apatow-Pete Holmes comedy Crashing. Prior to HBO, Hall served as Manager of Comedy Development at Warner Bros TV.

On the feature side, Hall is producing the comedy Gay Bachelor Party with Lena Dunham for New Line and the nature noir Superbloom from writer/director Leah Rachel for Annapurna and Film Nation.

Based in NY and LA, A24 is behind feature films such as Minari, Moonlight, Ex Machina, Midsommar, Uncut Gems and The Tragedy of Macbeth. Upcoming films include Ti West’s X and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh.