NFL Will No Longer Test Players Daily For Covid-19, Unless They Are Symptomatic

2021 NFL Schedule
NFL

The National Football League will no longer be testing vaccinated or unvaccinated players on a daily basis, the league has announced, The move comes as the NFL enters into a crucial part of its playoffs schedule, with the year-capping Super Bowl looming in February.

The league said Friday in a memo to all 32 teams that enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month has allowed them to drop daily tests.

