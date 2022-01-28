Newfest Sets Spring Lineup For Screening And Talkback Series Newfest Presents

NewFest, New York’s LGBTQ+ film and media organization, on Friday unveiled the spring lineup for “NewFest Presents,” its monthly screening series taking place in-person at The LGBT Community Center in NYC, and streaming virtually through NewFest’s Virtual Screening Room nationwide. The announcement was made today by NewFest’s executive director David Hatkoff and director of programming Nick McCarthy.

NewFest Presents will showcase three new feature films from February through April 2022, with talent joining for in-person screenings. The films are Michiel Thomas’ true crime documentary Gemmel & Tim (Thursday, February 24, at 7 p.m.), exploring the lives and untimely passing of two gay Black men and the impact this had on the LGBTQ+ community; Nicola Mai’s narrative and documentary hybrid feature Caer (March 23, 7 p.m.), exploring the epidemics of U.S. incarceration and deportation, and making room for the women at the center of the violence to tell their own stories; and Vivian Kleimen’s celebratory documentary No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics (April 21, 7 p.m.), profiling five queer comic book artists who came from the DIY underground scene.

“We are delighted to return to monthly in-person screenings and Q&As at the historic The LGBT Community Center in NYC, as well as bring new queer films to audiences throughout the country in a virtual format,” Hatkoff and McCarthy said. “The three films that are part of our spring series combine art and activism, and will inspire as they generate conversation in support of our community.”

Originally launched in April 2016, the community-driven monthly screening and talkback series at NewFest has featured award-winning filmmakers and community leaders including Ira Sachs, Isabel Sandoval, Chase Joynt, Nneka Onuorah, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour, Oscar nominee David France, Elegance Bratton, Oscar nominee Rahmin Bahrani, Indya Moore, Leon Le, and Emmy winner Kirsten Johnson. This is the first time films will be shared both in-person and virtually.

In-person and virtual screening tickets for the films are on sale now at www.newfest.org.