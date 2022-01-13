NewFest, Netflix Partner In Grant Initiative For Emerging LGBTQ+ Filmmakers

EXCLUSIVE NewFest, New York’s leading LGBTQ+ film and media organization, today announced the New Voices Filmmaker Grant, a new initiative in partnership with Netflix to support emerging LGBTQ+ filmmakers.

“NewFest is thrilled to partner with Netflix in launching the New Voices Filmmaker Grant to equip emerging LGBTQ+ filmmakers with the resources, tools and exposure they need to succeed,” said David Hatkoff, Executive Director of NewFest. “This is how the industry changes – focusing on the pipeline. By supporting the next generation of LGBTQ+ filmmakers, NewFest and Netflix will work to combat the structural barriers that have historically led to a lack of authentic representation, and at times harmful decisions. This program is a step toward increasing queer representation and expanding opportunities for talented queer storytellers.”

According to NewFest, the New Voices Filmmaker Grant will select four filmmakers to each receive a $25,000 grant to support professional development and create new work. The initiative also will involve network-building opportunities through a customized mentorship track facilitated by NewFest.

Fellows also will have their work showcased and participate in events at NewFest’s New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival, one of the largest queer film festivals in the world. Fellows will also have the opportunity to travel as guests of NewFest to other North American film festivals.

The partnership between NewFest and Netflix is part of Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, an effort to help create more behind-the-camera opportunities for underrepresented communities within the TV and film industries. The program will support four filmmakers a year over the next two years.

The program will be eligible to LGBTQ+ filmmakers in America who have not previously made a feature film or had a film (short or feature length) publicly distributed by anyone other than themselves. Fellows will be selected in May 2022 by a jury made up of LGBTQ+ programmers, community leaders, established filmmakers and industry professionals.

Submissions are now open for the first class of fellows, with an application deadline of February 28.