Netflix Is Searching For The Next Urban Latin Music Star In New Competition Series

Rauw Alejandro, Yandel
AP

Reggaeton stars Rauw Alejandro and Yandel are among the artists helping Netflix in their search for the next Latin urban music star in the reality competition series, La Firma.

The duo will be joined by Nicki Nicole, and Lex Borrero as judges of the competition and super-producer Tainy will serve as mentor and music producer/supervisor. The search will take place across Latin America, the United States, and Spain.

In the series, viewers will follow the journeys of the selected artists as they head to Miami for the competition. The winner will sign with talent incubator NEON16.

La Firma was created by Borrero, developed by Howard T. Owens and showrunner Nikki Boella, and produced by Propagate and NTERTAIN, which was founded by Borrero, Tommy Mottola, and Range Media Partners.

