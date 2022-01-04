‘Cobra Kai’ Returns Strong To Lead Netflix’s Top 10 List With 120M Hours Clocked At The Dojo

The fourth season of Cobra Kai kicked its way into Netflix’s weekly top ten list.

The Karate Kid spinoff, which was originally a YouTube original before moving to Netflix with season three, launched its fourth season on December 31 and clocked up over 120M hours watched during its first week. It also helped the first season score another 13.5M hours on the streamer.

To put the numbers into context, the second season of The Witcher was watched for 142M hours in its first week, Lost in Space grabbed 47M hours on its return and True Story recorded 48.9M hours on its launch.

In second place last week, The Witcher continued its roll with 94M hours watched of its second season, while the first season of the fantasy drama series grabbed another 42.9M hours of viewing.

Emily in Paris’ second season was watched for 92M hours, adding to the 107M hours watched last week with its first season also grabbing another 25M hours.

British drama series Stay Close killed 31.3M hours on the service, while season six of Queer Eye matched 14.4M hours.

Docuseries were popular over the period – running December 27 through January 2 – with Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer recording 13.1M hours and WWII in Color: Road to Victory getting 12.7M hours.