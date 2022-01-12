Netflix Greenlights PGA Tour Golf Doc From ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ Producer

The lives and stories of the world’s best golfers are to be revealed in a Netflix documentary showcasing a full PGA Tour season from the producer of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

For the first time, the PGA Tour has handed a network unprecedented access behind the scenes of all championships including the four majors, with the as-yet-untitled series set to follow the likes of Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth.

Filming is underway now on the series, which will capture the intensity of training, travel, victory, and defeat through the lens of a diverse group of players and their support teams.

Box to Box Films, the London-based producer behind Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, is producing the golf series alongside Explained indie Vox Media Studios. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is about to air its fourth season and is similarly forged by Netflix in collaboration with Formula One.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, described the show as a “first-of-its-kind partnership and unparalleled window into life on the Tour.”

“Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities as well as the iconic venues along the way,” he added. “Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this.”

Executive producers are David Check; Chad Mumm and Mark Olsen for Vox Media Studios; and James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films.