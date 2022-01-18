Netflix Format ‘Flinch’ Heads To Russia; ‘Man In The High Castle’ Exec Joins Mopar; Fremantle Sells ‘Kingdom Of Dreams’; Cameras Roll On ‘After The Verdict’ – Global Briefs

Netflix Format ‘Flinch’ Heads To Russia

Netflix’s Jackass-style non-scripted format Flinch is to be remade for Russia’s CTC following a deal struck with Sony Pictures Television. Produced by Sony-backed Stellify Media, the original show, which aired for one series in 2019, is set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland where brave and foolish contestants gather to test their nerve in three games, abiding by one rule only: “Do not flinch.” If they flinch, there are painful consequences, both for the contestants, and for hosts Desiree Burch, Lloyd Griffiths and Seann Walsh. Sony-backed Russian company LEAN-M will produce the adaptation, which is being hosted in a barn by Mikhail Galustyan, Artur Babich and Valya Karnaval under the name Не Дрогни / Ne Drogn (Don’t Flinch!).

Related Story Fremantle U.S. Signs Up FilmRise Exec Trey Durst As Director Of Distribution

‘Man In The High Castle’ And ‘Medici’ Exec Joins Mopar

The Man In The High Castle and Medici exec Sharon Remmer has been signed to lead Scandinavian studio Mopar’s push into the English language market. Remmer takes on the Creative Director, Drama role and will lead the producer’s UK operation while strategizing growth of the company’s slate, which includes the likes of Viaplay drama Red Election. Remmer has an impressive list of UK drama credits and most recently set up her own company, SR Storyworks, which developed high-end drama with a focus on diversity and original voices. Mopar Exec Producer William Diskay said she will “build on the foundations we have in place and will help to elevate and advance our growth plans including our expansion into the UK market.”

Fremantle Sells ‘Kingdom Of Dreams’; Teases ‘The King’

Fremantle has sold Sky’s high-end fashion series Kingdom of Dreams to HBO Max in Europe, LatAm, Asia and Canada and released the trailer for upcoming Sky drama The King. Produced by McQueen indie Misfits Entertainment, Kingdom of Dreams will be a visually dazzling chronicle of the fashion world spanning three decades – from the early-1990s to the 2010s: a golden-age when the forces of ground-breaking creativity and disruptive businesses converged and collided. The pre-sales hand the four-parter a hefty worldwide audience, with the show already set to debut on Sky Documentaries in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria. Meanwhile, The King trailer has been debuted with the Italian prison drama set to air on Sky in around two months’ time.

Cameras Roll On Australia’s ‘After The Verdict’

Cameras are rolling in Sydney on 9Network’s After the Verdict. The drama, for which eOne is handling international sales, also revealed The Newsreader’s Michelle Lim Davidson and Wolf Creek’s Tess Haubrich have joined the cast, in the show about four very different people who have just finished jury duty on a high-profile murder trial. As they return to normal life, they begin to question their verdict and take matters into their own hands, investigating the murder themselves. The six-parter is created, written and exec produced by Subtext Pictures’ Ellie Beaumont and Drew Proffitt.