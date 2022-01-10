Netflix Sets Cynthia Erivo To Star In Sci-Fi Film ‘Blink Speed’; Erivo & ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’s Matt Jackson Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is to star in and produce sci-fi feature Blink Speed for Netflix. The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Molly’s Game producer Matt Jackson will also produce.

Erivo will play a young woman plagued by a rare and mysterious savant ability after a near-death experience. Her new skill may also be the key to unlocking the truth behind her fractured memory and past.

The movie is based on Eric Brown’s short story, which the streamer picked up in a competitive situation. Brown (Queen Bitch and the High Horse) is scripting the screen adaptation.

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy winner Erivo is producing with Solome Williams under Erivo’s Edith’s Daughter banner. Jackson is producing for Jackson Pictures with Joanne Lee aboard as exec producer for the same company.

Erivo will next be seen in Disney’s Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and is currently in production on Luther with Idris Elba for Netflix. She is also starring in Apple’s upcoming anthology series Roar. This summer, the singer and actress will begin production on Jon Chu’s Wicked, starring as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande.

Jackson Pictures is currently in production on the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, post-production on Amazon Studios’ All the Old Knives, and most recently produced Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7. Next up the company will produce Spike Lee’s first musical, which is based on the breakthrough Pfizer drug Viagra.

Edith’s Daughter has a first-look deal with MRC Television & Civic Center Media.

Erivo is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Peikoff Mahan. Jackson Pictures is represented by CAA and Sacker Entertainment Law. Brown is represented by Verve and Lighthouse Entertainment.