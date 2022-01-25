Netflix And Sky To Co-Produce TV Series For First Time; ‘Predators’ Will Air Later This Year

Netflix and Sky are combining on a TV series for the first time, co-producing a blue-chip natural history landmark entitled Predators.

Sky hosts the streamer on its platform but the pair have never commissioned a series before.

The six-parter, produced by Sky Studios-backed indie True to Nature, will follow six apex predators including polar bears, wild dogs and pumas as they face the ultimate survival test in ever-changing landscapes, with a trailer teased today.

Predators will launch on the Sky Nature channel in the UK, Germany and Italy later this year and Netflix will take rights elsewhere.

The show is one of a trio unveiled by Sky Documentaries and Factual Commissioning Director Poppy Dixon today, alongside Sky Documentaries channel’s Gabon (working title) and Sky Crime’s Death on the Beach.

The former comes from Keo Films and tells the extraordinary story of a scientist from Manchester, who ended up as the Environment Minister of Gabon, and in an unlikely pairing with President Ali Bongo is at the forefront of the global fight against rainforest destruction and climate change.

Blast! Films and Sky Studios’ Death on the Beach, meanwhile, will examine the tragic roll call of young travellers who have died under mysterious circumstances on the popular, remote backpacking Thai island of Koh Tao.

Dixon said: “Across Sky Documentaries, Sky Nature and Sky Crime, our audiences will travel the globe, witnessing epic scenes as apex predators protect their position at the top of the food chain, meeting an environmental odd couple in a race to protect Gabon’s natural resources and searching for the truth behind mysterious deaths on a paradise island in Southeast Asia.”