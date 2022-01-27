SiriusXM Relaunches Neil Young Radio Limited Channel Following Spotify Removal

A day after Spotify chose Joe Rogan over Neil Young, SiriusXM has announced that it will relaunch its own limited-run Neil Young Radio Channel of the rock icon’s catalogue.

But Young fans will have to act fast: The channel will return to SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks for seven days only, starting today, and for a month streaming on the SXM App. The service is offering a free 24-hour trial period.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming, SiriusXM, said in a statement posted on the streaming service’s blog. “Outspoken, brave, and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans.”

According to the streaming service, Neil Young Radio, which initially launched in December for a limited time, includes music from Young’s entire catalogue, from his days with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young through his long solo career. The channel also includes rarities and exclusives, including interviews, as well as new songs from his latest album Barn.

Young spoke out earlier this week against Rogan and Spotify, saying that Rogan used his Joe Rogan Experience podcast to spread misinformation about the Covid vaccine. “They can have Rogan or Young,” the rocker wrote in an open letter. “Not both.”

Spotify confirmed yesterday that it would begin removing Young’s music from the service.