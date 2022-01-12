‘National Treasure’: Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano & Jordan Rodrigues Join Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lyndon Smith (Parenthood), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Jake Austin Walker (12 Mighty Orphans), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) and Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather) are set as series regulars opposite Lisette Alexis in National Treasure, Disney Branded Television’s TV series for Disney+ produced by ABC Signature.

The project, executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Alexis) — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The series, whose pilot episode is written by the Wibberleys and will be directed by Mira Nair, centers on Jess (Alexis), a Latina whose brilliant and resourceful mind loves a good mystery, and she has a natural talent for solving puzzles. Over the course of the show, Jess will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure.

Smith will play FBI Agent Ross. Ross was top of her class at Quantico and was given a top assignment in D.C. But after she made a near career-ending mistake, she was reassigned to the Baton Rouge field office. When Jess and Tasha (Reed) show up at her office asking for help, it’s Ross’ chance to prove herself by uncovering the truth about Jess and her mysterious connection to the treasure.

Reed’s Tasha met Jess in high school, and they’ve been each other’s ride-or-die ever since. Tasha is fiercely independent, a social media personality and a tech genius, who uses her platform to fight for privacy and rally against big corporations. But when she joins the treasure hunt, she’s forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend.

Rodrigues is Ethan. Golden boy Ethan and Jess have been best friends since her mother Manuela tutored them as children, and Ethan’s loved Jess since the day they met. A Type-A rule-follower, Ethan will have to learn to relax his grip if he wants to be helpful on the hunt.

Cipriano portrays Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories, sneakers and business. He’ll spend the season attempting to win back Tasha’s affections and slowly learn that real love requires personal sacrifice.

Walker is Liam, a swoon-worthy, struggling musician with a permanent chip on his shoulder who comes from a long line of treasure hunters. When his estranged grandfather passes away and Jess shows up talking about a lost treasure connected to his family, Liam finds himself magnetically drawn to Jess and the promise of fulfilling his late father’s treasure-hunting dreams.

Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Turteltaub executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer.

Smith was a series regular on Ed Burns’ TNT period cop drama Public Morals, and is known for her role as Natalie on Parenthood. She recurred on Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told opposite Octavia Spencer, Showtime’s White Famous, TruTV’s I’m Sorry and CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Her film credits include El Tonto and a starring role in Netflix’s Step Sisters. Smith is repped by Gersh and Main Title Entertainment.

Reed most recently portrayed Dami on Showtime comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors. Her other credits include The Last O.G., The Get Down and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and RAMgmt.

Rodrigues just wrapped the indie Left With Only Rain opposite Liana Liberato and voices the role of Liu Kang in the Mortal Kombat Legends animated film franchise for Warner Bros. He previously starred in Hulu series Light as a Feather. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Atlas Artists, The X Division and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Cipriano was most recently seen as Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. His TV credits include CBS’ God Friended Me, Showtime’s City on a Hill, and Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max. Cipriano is repped by Principal Entertainment and Gersh.

Walker most recently appeared on the CW/DC’s Stargirl, Facebook Watch series Five Points, and in the films No One Lives and Butter. He can currently be seen in Sony Pictures Classics’ 12 Mighty Orphans. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency, Canopy Media Partners and Cary Dobkin at Yorn Levine Barnes.