‘Drive My Car’ Takes Best Picture Prize At National Society Of Film Critics Awards – Winners List

The National Society of Film Critics has named Drive My Car for its Best Picture Awards of 2021.

Drive My Car is a Japanese drama cowritten and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, It is based on the short story of the same name. The film follows Yūsuke Kafuku (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima as he directs a production of Uncle Vanya while dealing with the death of his wife.

The NSFC features elected and eligible members from major media outlets. The annual awards honors the best in acting, direction, writing, cinematography and more across onscreen and streaming releases in the US.

Any film that opened in the US on a screen or streaming platform during the year is eligible for consideration. Last year, the group handed Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland its top prize, Best Picture, a feat the film duplicated at the Oscars.

The 60-members NSFC include critics from major papers and outlets in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago including from outlets Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, the New Yorker, the Christian Science Monitor and NPR.

The L.A. Times‘ Justin Chang is the organization’s current chair.

List of winners: