National Geographic Documentary Films Breaks Sundance Deal Logjam With Mid-7 Figure WW Pact For Hot Docu ‘Fire Of Love’

UPDATE: That didn’t take long. The deal for Fire of Love is now closed, Deadline has confirmed. Release is below our acquisitions scoop.

EXCLUSIVE: National Geographic Documentary Films is closing a mid-seven-figure worldwide rights deal for Fire of Love, the Sara Dosa-directed documentary that opened the festival and created a stampede of bidders in what is the first deal on the virtual ground here. This will be a significant theatrical release for later this year.

As Deadline reported yesterday, bidding began shortly after the film’s Thursday premiere screening. Netflix, Nat Geo, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, IFC, Universal and Amazon all were in the mix on this one. Submarine is brokering the deal.

The film focuses on Katia and Maurice Krafft and their love of each other, and getting as close as possible to fiery volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple was seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle, roaming the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances. The couple would perish during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they burned brightly and left quite a legacy.

The film is produced by Shane Boris, Ina Fichman and Sara Dosa. The exec producers are Greg Boustead, Jessica Harrop, Josh Braun and Ben Braun. Ben Schwartz is co-exec producer.

WASHINGTON, DC -January 23, 2022– National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired Worldwide Rights to Sundance Film Festival documentary FIRE OF LOVE from director Sara Dosa (The Seer and the Unseen). Produced by Shane Boris and Ina Fichman and Executive Produced by Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop, the Miranda July-narrated film premiered to rave reviews this week as the Day One selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition.

National Geographic Documentary Films will release FIRE OF LOVE theatrically later this year. The film tells the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived – capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes. Following its Sundance premiere, the film was hailed by Variety as “a spellbinding experience,” and The Hollywood Reporter as “a gorgeously photographed, dreamily constructed portrait.”

“We are absolutely honored to begin our journey with National Geographic Documentary Films,” said Dosa. “They champion cinematic storytelling about the wonders and power of the natural world, so there is truly no better fit for our ode to love and volcanoes. We are thrilled to take this next step with them to bring the awe-inspiring story of the Kraffts to audiences worldwide.”

“Fire of Love is an eruption of poetry, wonder and romance, a love letter to the natural world and to love itself,” said Carolyn Bernstein, EVP Scripted Content & Documentary Films. “We are honored to collaborate with the immensely talented Sara Dosa and her exceptional filmmaking team on this captivating and visually splendid film.”

Submarine negotiated the deal with National Geographic Documentary Films.

The film is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production. FIRE OF LOVE features an original score by Nicolas Godin, of the band Air, and is edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput.

National Geographic Documentary Films previously released the Academy Award, BAFTA and seven-time Emmy Award-winning film Free Solo and the Academy Award-nominated film The Cave. Most recently, in 2021 they released Becoming Cousteau, Fauci, The First Wave, The Rescue and Torn. Other critically acclaimed films under the banner include Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise; Sundance Audience Award winners Science Fair and Sea of Shadows; Emmy winners LA 92 and Jane, both of which were included in the top 15 documentaries considered for an Academy Award in 2017; and Dupont Award winner Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS.