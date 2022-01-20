National Board Of Review Sets New Date For Postponed Annual Gala – Updated

UPDATED, 12:39 PM: The National Board of Review has set a March 15 date in New York City for its postponed annual Gala, which had been set for January 11.

PREVIOUSLY, December 23: The National Board of Review said today that it has postponed its annual Gala, which was set for January 11 in New York City.

NBR is the latest awards gala to postpone during Oscar season due to the rising Omicron variant alongside New York Film Critics Circle, Critics Choice Awards and AFI Luncheon. The Palm Springs International Film Festival also canceled its awards gala.

NBR President Annie Schulhof said, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the NBR’s annual Awards Gala. We look forward to celebrating this year’s honorees, safely, at a later time.”

Further details on the postponement will be announced in the coming weeks.

The National Board of Review’s awards celebrate the art of cinema, with categories that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut, as well as their signature honors the Freedom of Expression Award and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography.

This year, NBR named UAR/MGM’s Licorice Pizza as Best Film and its director Paul Thomas Anderson as Best Director. Will Smith won Best Actor for Warner Bros’ King Richard, Rachel Zegler was named Best Actress for 20th Century Studios/Amblin/Disney’s West Side Story, with Ciarán Hinds taking Best Supporting Actor for Focus Features’ Belfast and Aunjanue Ellis winning Best Supporting Actress for King Richard.