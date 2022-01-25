Mythical Entertainment Hires Daniel Angarita As Director of Podcasts

EXCLUSIVE: Podcast vet Daniel Angarita has joined Mythical Entertainment as their Director of Podcasts, overseeing the label’s podcast studio, and its flagship show from Mythical founders Rhett & Link, Ear Biscuits, as well as Mythical Kitchen podcast A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich.

Angarita arrives with three new shows on the horizon in 2022 as well as the development of future narrative programming like the hit limited series, Ronstadt, in partnership with preeminent audio studio QCode and its Wood Elf label. Angarita will work closely with Mythical partners at Audacy (formerly Cadence13) and its Ramble imprint.

Angarita will report to VP of Production & Operations, Gabriel Blanco, as well as the VP of Digital Content, Kevin Kostelnik.

Says Blanco, “Daniel brings with him to Mythical vast experience leading a podcast studio and a keen eye towards developing new and exciting stories. We are thrilled to have him spearhead the expansion of our podcast studio.”

Adds Mythical Chief Creative Officer Stevie Wynne Levine, “We’re thrilled to bring even more Mythicality into the world by expanding our podcast offerings this year. We hope to entertain a broader audience with properties aimed at celebrating young Gen-Z talent, reveling in the magic of female friendships, and as always in everything we produce, supporting a comedic, left-of-center POV.”

Angarita comes from Studio71’s podcast studio where he served as Lead Podcast Producer and Podcast Launch Manager. He oversaw the development and production of over 30 podcasts, including Donut Media’s Past Gas, Unfazed and Unbothered, GG Over EZ, and many more. While supervising a team of freelancers, he was also the creative lead on a number of shows and was integral in the development of new strategies to increase audience reach and ad revenue for programming across the entire network.

At Studio71, Angarita helped grow Studio71’s podcast department from an indie network of under 50 podcasts, to a full-fledged podcast network, producing award-winning podcasts that routinely topped the Apple Podcast and Spotify charts, and growing Studio71’s offerings to nearly 200 podcasts.

Before Studio71, Angarita launched and hosted various indie podcasts, as well as working at various post-production houses in the L.A. area