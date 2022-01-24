Music Financier Invests In ITV’s ‘The Ipcress File’; ‘Masked Singer UK’ Indie Bandicoot In Triple Hire – Global Briefs

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Music financier Cutting Edge Media Music has invested in ITV’s adaptation of Len Deighton’s The Ipcress File and will take full music rights to the upcoming series. Altitude Television’s big-budget six-parter has already pre-sold to AMC+ and producer Andy  Mayson said “Cutting Edge’s involvement and expertise has ensured the authentic sounds of the 60s feature.” The highly-anticipated series comes from Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Hodge and Emmy-winning director James Watkins, and stars Joe Cole, Tom Hollander and Lucy Boynton. Cole stars as Harry Palmer, a Cold War army sergeant who turns to spying in order to avoid prison, cutting his teeth on The Ipcress File. The book was adapted in 1965 into a hit film starring Michael Caine as Palmer.

Masked Singer UK’ Indie Bandicoot In Triple Hire

Masked Singer UK producer Bandicoot has made a triple hire as it bids to expand internationally. Kate Stannard joins the Argonon-backed outfit as its first ever Head of Development following a brief stint at Banijay label RDF and she will identify, create and develop formats across the UK and U.S. She will be joined by Head of Talent Liz Holmwood, a former Fremantle Head Of On-Screen Talent who previously worked as talent exec on Bandicoot’s Masked Dancer, and Development Executive Ruchika Tagore. Stannard and Holmwood join Head of Entertainment James Lessell in leading departments across Bandicoot, with all three reporting into the indie’s founders, MD Derek McLean and Creative Director Daniel Nettleton. “These three no-nonsense talent hires expand our horizons and raise our ambitions as we build on our growing UK and US pipeline,” said the pair. Super-indie Argonon is expected to make acquisitions on the West Coast in the coming months and CEO James Burstall recently forecast its “biggest year yet.”

