Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga.

The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who toplined the original 2019 Netflix film, helmed by Kyle Newacheck.

Murder Mystery watched as New York cop Nick (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston) went on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage, only to get framed for the death of an elderly billionaire, and be forced to go on the run. Upon its June release, it secured the largest opening weekend of any film in Netflix’s history, also coming in as Sandler’s most successful film on the streaming platform to date.

Details concerning the plot of the sequel, which will shoot in Paris and the Caribbean, are being kept under wraps. But Jeremy Garelick (The Binge, The Wedding Ringer) is directing this time and handled revisions on the script by returning scribe James Vanderbilt.

Sandler and Allen Covert are producing for Happy Madison, with Vanderbilt, Aniston for Echo Films, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films and James Stern for Endgame Entertainment.

