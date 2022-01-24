You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

New York Film Critics Circle Sets March Date For Previously Postponed Awards Ceremony – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Lee Daniels-Directed Exorcism Thriller With Big-Name Cast Scares Up $65M+ Netflix Deal After 7-Bidder Battle
Read the full story

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, John Kani
(L-R) Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar and John Kani Mega; Netflix

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga.

The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who toplined the original 2019 Netflix film, helmed by Kyle Newacheck.

Related Story

Michelle Buteau Lands Comedy Series ‘Survival Of The Thickest’ At Netflix As Part Of Expanded Relationship

Murder Mystery watched as New York cop Nick (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston) went on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage, only to get framed for the death of an elderly billionaire, and be forced to go on the run. Upon its June release, it secured the largest opening weekend of any film in Netflix’s history, also coming in as Sandler’s most successful film on the streaming platform to date.

Details concerning the plot of the sequel, which will shoot in Paris and the Caribbean, are being kept under wraps. But Jeremy Garelick (The Binge, The Wedding Ringer) is directing this time and handled revisions on the script by returning scribe James Vanderbilt.

Sandler and Allen Covert are producing for Happy Madison, with Vanderbilt, Aniston for Echo Films, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films and James Stern for Endgame Entertainment.

Strong is represented by WME and Markham Froggatt and Irwin (UK); Laurent by WME and UBBA (France); Turner-Smith by UTA, 111 Media and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Verma by Innovative Artists and Namoff & Co.; Arce by Lanaja Factory (Spain), The Artists Partnership (UK), Grandview and Marka Talent (Mexico); Goldwyn by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello; Mumolo by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Villaneuva by BRS / Gasge Talent Agency and Bold Management & Production; Akhtar by Hatton McEwan Penford (UK), Grandview and Schreck Rose Dapello; and Kani by Moonyeenn Lee Associates.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad