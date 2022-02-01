Moses J. Moseley Dies: ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Was 31

Moses J. Moseley, who played one of Michonne’s pet walkers in the early days of AMC’s blockbuster series The Walking Dead, was found dead last week in Stockbridge, GA. He was 31.

His Georgia-based managers at Avery Sisters Entertainment confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

According to reports, police are investigating the death after his family reported him missing. According to TMZ, his car was tracked to a location where the body was found.

“With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened,” the company wrote on its Facebook page, adding, “For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly!”

Born on December 23, 1993, Aiken, SC, Moseley’s credits included USA’s Queen of the South and BET’s American Soul, and he also appeared on HBO’s Watchmen and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. But he is best known as a pet walker of Danai Gurira’s Michonne on the Walking Dead, even making it onto an August 2012 Entertainment Weekly cover showcasing Gurira and the zombie series.

AMC paid tribute to Moseley on Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” the network tweeted.