Sony Developing ‘Thread’ From Atomic Monster & ‘Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Sony is in early development on Thread, which Jeremy Slater, the head scribe of the upcoming Disney+/Marvel series Moon Knight, will write and direct.

Atomic Monster is producing with James Wan and Michael Clear (Malignant, Salem’s Lot) with Judson Scott and Melissa Russell serving as Executive Producers.

The story is being kept secret, though we hear Thread is billed as Back to The Future meets Aliens.

Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac, is expected to debut on Disney+ this year. Isaac plays a former U.S. marine, struggling with dissociative identity disorder, who is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life. Slater also created the critically-acclaimed series The Exorcist on FOX and The Umbrella Academy for Netflix.

Atomic Monster is behind New Line’s highest grossing horror franchise The Conjuring and also produced Malignant this past year as well as There’s Someone Inside Your House. Upcoming for the company is M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and Ronny Chieng, and Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot, starring Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, and Bill Camp; as well as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the latter which Wan directed and just finished in Malibu (see below).

Slater is represented by UTA, Kaplan-Perrone and Jeff Frankel at McKuin, Frankel Whitehead LLP. Wan is represented by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.