‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel Hospitalized After Serious Ski Accident
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, one of the stars of Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knightseries, has been hospitalized after a serious ski accident in the Alps, according to news agency AFP.
The 37 year-old actor was transported by helicopter on Tuesday to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.
Local broadcaster France Bleu said the Cesar-winning actor was in a serious condition with a skull injury. We have reached out to Ulliel’s reps for further details.
Ulliel is known for movies Hannibal Rising,Saint Laurent, It’s Only The End Of The World, A Very Long Engagement and as the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel. He will play Midnight Man in the anticipated Moon Knight.
Mountain police have been responding to multiple accidents in the region due to hard snow and ice on the slopes. In the Haute-Savoie region a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her.