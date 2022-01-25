‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Lone Star’ & ‘The Bachelor’ Tie For Monday’s Top Demo; ‘NCIS’ Wins Viewers

A new week of primetime kicked off with some excitement. Monday saw a three-way tie for the night’s best demo rating between The Neighborhood, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Bachelor.

In the 8 p.m. hour, the night’s three leading titles earned 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. The Neighborhood (0.7, 6.16M) rose from the previous week to earn the most viewers among the three titles. 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.7, 5.21M) returned for a new episode, and bested The Bachelor (0.7, 3.44M) in viewers. The Bachelor also returned after two weeks for a continuation of the previous installment’s juicy drama.

Also in the 8 p.m.hour, Kenan (0.3, 1.75M/0.3, 1.24M) returned down in the demo and March (0.1, 0.32M) made its premiere on The CW.

Though not the highest-earner of demo rating, NCIS (0.6, 7.46M) was the most-watched program of Monday. The CBS drama rose in both measures from the previous week. The Cleaning Lady (0.5, 3.21M) and That’s My Jam (0.4, 1.89M) followed behind. 4400 on The CW dropped to a 0.0 demo rating and to 0.37M viewers from its last original broadcast.

CBS brought primetime to a close winning the final hour with the second episode of its NCIS: Hawai’i two-parter (0.4 5.20M). ABC’s evening ended with the series premiere of the family drama Promised Land (0.2, 1.86M), while NBC closed off with Ordinary Joe (0.2, 1.38M) stable from last week.

Beyond regular Tuesday programming, tonight’s primetime will see a repeats for all FBI series on CBS and the finale of Our Kind of People on Fox.