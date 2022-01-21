‘Mission: Impossible’ Release Dates Pushed (Again), This Time To 2023 And 2024

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Paramount Pictures and Skydance said Friday that they have made the decision to move Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 to 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the companies said. “The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

Franchise star Tom Cruise already had a Paramount-Skydance tentpole coming in 2022: Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed as well but is now gearing for a Memorial Day Weekend release.

The new release date changes would give Cruise an event film annually until 2024, however, we hear the Mission moves are more about pandemic delays. The seventh installment is currently in post.

