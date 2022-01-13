Missing Person Drama ‘Found’ From Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Berlanti Productions Lands NBC Pilot Order

NBC has handed a pilot order to Found, a one-hour missing person drama from the All American team of showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. The project hails from Berlanti Productions, Carroll’s Rock My Soul Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti and Carroll are under overall deals.

Found was previously set at ABC, where it received a put pilot commitment in 2019.

Written and executive produced by Carroll, Found centers around the premise that in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. In Found, a public relations specialist — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden executive produce for Berlanti Productions, along with Carroll and Lindsay Dunn for Carroll’s Rock My Soul. Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Carroll is executive producer/showrunner on the Berlanti Prods./WBTV-produced All American, which is currently airing its fourth season on the CW. Both Carroll and Berlanti Prods also are executive producing the upcoming All American spinoff All American: Homecoming. Carroll previously served as co-executive producer on Fox’s Rosewood and The Resident. She also worked as a writer-producer on Bones and staff writer on The Finder.

Carroll also is writing and executive producing a Life Goes On sequel series which just received a put pilot commitment, also at NBC.

Found is one of two pilot orders today from NBC. The network also handed a pilot order to Quantum Leap, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi series.