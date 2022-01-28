Minnie Mouse Exchanges Dress For Pantsuit And Sparks Uproar In The Twitterverse

As the world teeters on the brink of war in Ukraine, reels as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt, and continues to suffer from climate change, inflation, and supply chain shortages, the biggest news of the week came down to one thing: Minnie Mouse is changing her look.

Even though Disney has several characters that don’t wear pants, the fact that Minnie Mouse is changing from her traditional red polka dot dress to a Stella McCartney designer pantsuit sparked outrage, amusement, and a windfall of online attention for a cartoon character’s wardrobe choices.

As with almost everything, reactions down to politics. Conservative Candace Owens was seeing red (or, more accurately, wasn’t seeing red) and claimed a more sinister agenda was at work in the costume change, while the other side of the aisle dismissed the rants as yet another distraction from the real issues.

A sample of opinions:

“They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored.” – @realcandaceo on Disney changing Minnie Mouse’s outfit pic.twitter.com/1CoVw8Eiyc — Candace (@thecandaceshow) January 27, 2022

let Minnie Mouse wear a damn pantsuit. 💚🐭 pic.twitter.com/3jz6C0CXC4 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 27, 2022

New Minnie Mouse Pantsuit Design Includes Baton For Beating Uyghur Prisoners https://t.co/33sWO9fUA9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 27, 2022

I don't care what Minnie Mouse wears, but we need to talk about how Donald Duck just parades around with his cloaca hanging out. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2022

Breaking: Fox News designs Minnie Mouse’s newest outfit. pic.twitter.com/67xZfipBxS — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 27, 2022

If we’re really gonna obsess over Minnie Mouse’s new outfit, we should focus on how much harder it’s gonna be for the child laborers to sew a pantsuit. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) January 27, 2022