Minnie Driver To Star In Scripted Supernatural Podcast ‘The Lesser Dead’ From Echoverse

Minnie Driver
Courtesy of JC Olivera/Sipa USA/AP

EXCLUSIVE: Minnie Driver is getting into the scripted podcast world.

The Speechless star has been tapped to star in The Lesser Dead, a supernatural audio drama series.

Christopher Buehlman is adapting his own novel – about a colony of vampires – for the audio medium.

The Lesser Dead comes from podcast studio Echoverse, which was launched in 2020 by Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries, the production and consulting company behind such unscripted series as Battlebots, Hyperdrive and Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, and is run by former Syfy executive Mark Stern.

The book, which was published in 2014, is set in 1978 New York City and stars Driver as Margaret McMannis, the formidable leader of a colony of vampires.

Narrated by one of McMannis’s clan, Joey Peacock, an irreverent, eternally-young 19-year-old who quite literally never grew up. When a dangerous new adversary enters their world, Margaret and Joey’s unconventional family of vampires must come together before it’s too late.

Buehlman will executive produce with Driver and City Films Entertainment’s Joshua D. Maurer and Alixandre Witlin. The series will be produced by Salt Audio.

It is Driver’s first scripted podcast – she currently hosts the unscripted podcast Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver for iHeartMedia.

The Good Will Hunting actor will next be seen in Searchlight Pictures’ biopic Chevalier and 20th Century’s Rosaline and she recently starred in Amazon’s feature film Cinderella and anthology series Modern Love. Her memoir, Managing Expectations, will be published in May 2022.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Chris’ compelling and unique story to life with Minnie and this first-rate production team. In fact, I can’t think of a more appropriate project to serve as Echoverse’s very first production,” said Mark Stern, President of Echoverse.

