Mick Fleetwood Drums Up Musical Drama Series ’13 Songs’ In Development At Fox

Fox is going its own way with Mick Fleetwood.

The network is looking to the Fleetwood Mac co-founder to drum up its next drama series after putting 13 Songs into development from the musician, whose band was responsible for mega-records like Rumours.

The scripted project is written by Will Reiser, who wrote the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-fronted comedy feature 50/50, and Jonathan Prince, the American Soul creator who also exec produced Hulu’s adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

It will be directed by Jonathan Levine, who directed all eight episodes of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers.

Fleetwood will lend his creative and musical voice to 13 Songs, which follows rock legend Jasper Jones and his band, The Grift, who once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans, but not anymore. Decades later, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jasper is given only a few months to live. As a final love letter to his fans, he reconnects with his band to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever.

The project comes from Lionsgate and Polygram Entertainment, which have a relationship, and previously had a first-look TV deal, that recently spawned the Frank Sinatra biographical drama series at Netflix. The two companies will produce with Fox Entertainment, Thruline Entertainment, and Megamix.

Fleetwood exec produces alongside Levine, Reiser and Prince as well as Thruline Entertainment’s Willie Mercer and Ron West, Gillian Bohrer for Levine’s Megamix and Polygram Entertainment’s David Blackman.

It is the latest musical drama series set up at Fox. The network has Monarch, about a country music family dynasty for the fall as well as Icon, an anthology drama series profiling some of the world’s biggest music legends, starting with country music duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd, in the works with The Morning Show EP Adam Milch.

Mick Fleetwood is represented by CAA. Reiser is represented by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and attorney Jamie Feldman. Prince is represented by Rothman Brecher Erich Livingston, Thruline Entertainment and attorney Brad Small. Levine is represented by CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman.