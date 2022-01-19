Michael Pruss Elevated To President Of Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films

EXCLUSIVE: Ridley Scott didn’t have to look far to find a new president of his film company Scott Free. He has elevated Michael Pruss, who until now has been co-president of the company’s film division alongside Kevin Walsh, who left for a first-look producing deal at Apple.

Pruss will work closely with Scott to manage the company’s prolific production slate. He is currently supervising production on the Matt Ruskin-directed Keira Knightley-starrer Boston Strangler for Twentieth Century. He previously oversaw Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, the tearjerker that starred Jason Segel, Casey Affleck, & Dakota Johnson, the Wash Westmoreland-directed Earthquake Bird with Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough and Naoki Kobayashi for Netflix, and the Jake Scott-directed Sienna Miller-starrer American Woman, from an original script by Mare of Easttown‘s Brad Ingelsby, a frequent collaborator with Pruss.

“Mike has proven time and time again to have impeccable taste, a keen eye for extraordinary material and sharp producer instincts,” Scott said. “He continues to be a very strong asset to Scott Free.”

The UK native has been with Scott Free for seven years. Pruss will work closely with Scott and Scott Free Chief Creative officer David Zucker, who oversees the company’s TV department.

“I couldn’t be happier to be continuing my journey at Scott Free in this new capacity and am hugely grateful to Ridley, Luke, Justin – and all my Scott Free colleagues and friends – for their steadfast support,” Pruss said. “I also want to express my gratitude to Kevin Walsh for his stewardship and guidance over these past few years. Scott Free is a special place to work; Ridley isn’t just a visionary director and storyteller but a brilliant entrepreneur who has built one of the most prolific production companies in our industry. It’s an honor to be here and I’m excited about this next chapter of the company and continuing its legacy as a home for great films and filmmakers from around the world.”

Scott Free Films is coming off a banner year that included the Scott-directed The Last Duel and House of Gucci. Scott’s prolific pace continues when he starts production next month on Napoleon, an epic sized David Scarpa-scripted drama that stars Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby about the tempestuous relationship between Napoleon Bonaparte and his wife Josephine.