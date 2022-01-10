Michael Imperioli Joins Season 2 Of Pushkin Podcast ‘Deep Cover’, Story Covers Chicago Mob

EXCLUSIVE: The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli is joining season two of true-crime podcast Deep Cover.

The series, which comes from Malcolm Gladwell’s podcast company Pushkin Industries, returns with a second season, this time focusing on the Chicago mob.

Deep Cover: Mob Land, which is narrated by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jake Halpern, centers around Chicago’s corruption in the 1970s and 1980s. At the center is Bob Cooley, a lawyer and fixer who helped the mob rule the city, then betrays them by going undercover with the FBI.

Season two follows Halpern’s investigation into the criminal underworld of the mob, from gamblers and bookies, to political bosses and judges.

The first season, which featured Walton Goggins, followed a Detroit FBI agent as he goes undercover in an outlaw motorcycle gang and his bizarre series of discoveries that inadvertently lead to the U.S. invasion of a foreign country.

The ten-episode series premieres on January 24 and you can listen to the trailer below.

Told through first hand interviews with FBI agents, former mobsters, judges, family members, and prosecutors , Mob Land unravels a tangled web of corruption and crime, where murderers operate without fear of retribution and innocence is just a bribe away. Halpern navigates a complicated world where seemingly small decisions can change the course of justice and the fallout is still playing out in Chicago courtrooms today. At the center of it all is Bob – and a question that remains unresolved: why did he do it?