Michael Bay, Gareth Evans And Patrick Hughes Team On A New Reimagining Of Evans’ ‘The Raid’ For Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Three of the biggest action directors in the game are coming together to help give a new spin on one of the decades most acclaimed action pics. Sources tell Deadline Netflix has come on to a new reimagining of Gareth Evans cult classic The Raid, tapping Patrick Hughes to direct with Michael Bay and XYZ Films on board to produce. Evans will exec produce along with Range Media Partners, who reps all three talents. Hughes will co-write the script with James Beaufort.

The original film was written and directed by Evans and followed an elite Indonesian S.W.A.T. team that becomes trapped in a tenement run by a ruthless mobster and his army of killers and thugs. The film premiered at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival and earned instant praise for its insane action sequences and turned Evans into one of the festivals biggest stars. Sony Pictures Classics would release and the film would gain a cult fan base that would lead to a sequel The Raid 2.

Hollywood has since been trying to reboot the title ever since and this looks like the one that will finally make it to production. This version is set in Philadelphia’s drug-infested ‘Badlands’, an elite undercover DEA task force climb a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin.

“We’re incredibly excited about Patrick’s unique vision for this film. It’s a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre,” the producers said.

The package has been in the works for some time and Insiders say it all came together after the rights lapsed on the most recent try at a reboot. Once that happened, Bay and Hughes’ rep at WME suggested taking a shot at getting involved in rebooting it and both were game. Since both shared reps, sources add an introduction was made between Bay and Hughes, who instantly hit off as they are both made from the same cloth given their high-octane action ties. On top of that, Hughes new take on the story excited all those involved including Bay and Evans and after taking the package around town, Netflix was aggressive to get into pole position to land the package and following a lengthy negotiation, recently closed a deal.

Hughes has quickly become one of the go to directors in town when it comes to big action movies following his breakthrough work on The Expendables 3. He has since directed the box-office hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Next up for Hughes is the action comedy The Man From Toronto starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

Hughes, Bay and Evans are all repped by Range Media Partners. Bay and Evans are also repped by WME and Evans is also repped by Management 360.