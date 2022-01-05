Mena Suvari Joins Michael Ryan’s Cyberpunk Indie ‘The Dresden Sun’

EXCLUSIVE: Mena Suvari (American Beauty, Six Feet Under) will star alongside Steven Ogg, Christina Ricci and Samantha Win in The Dresden Sun, the upcoming cyberpunk film from writer-director Michael Ryan.

The indie observes as a heist goes south when Crilenger (Ogg)—a brilliant, principled mercenary with a traumatic past—works with an insider to steal a valued asset from Peredor Corporation called “the sphere”. The C & Earth corporation, vying for global dominance, seeks to find a solution to an otherworldly technology via a scientist’s project. Meanwhile, a financial analyst, who despises his job at the powerful investment firm Mutual One, finds himself caught between deadly corporate rivals, financial fraud, and technological espionage, and is ultimately forced to run from a psychopathic military contractor.

Neely Gurman is casting the film, with Michael Ryan and Tyler Lockamy producing via their Archetype Pictures banner.

Suvari is a SAG Award winner and BAFTA Award nominee who made her film debut in director Gregg Araki’s cult classic Nowhere, finding breakthrough roles in Universal’s American Pie franchise, and in Sam Mendes’ Best Picture winner, American Beauty. The actress will next be seen in James Rowe’s thriller Breakwater, opposite Dermot Mulroney; in Sean McNamara’s Reagan, opposite Dennis Quaid; and in Kevin Lewis’ horror pic, The Accursed. She has also appeared on the film side in titles including Loser, Spun, Rumor Has It…, Domino, Beauty Shop and Factory Girl. Her TV credits include American Horror Story, Chicago Fire and Six Feet Under.

Suvari is represented by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.