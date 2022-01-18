HBO Alum Len Amato Named Chief Content Officer At MasterClass

Len Amato, the former President of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax, has been named chief content officer at MasterClass. He will head the content organization and help lead content innovation, strategy and development of class launches for the educational streaming platform.

During Amato’s tenure at the helm, HBO Films won the Emmy for Outstanding Made For Television Movie five times in six years from 2009-15 (Grey Gardens, Temple Grandin, Game Change, Behind the Candelabra, The Normal Heart and Bessie). The Liberace pic Behind the Candelabra was its most-honored program, with 11 wins and 15 nominations at the 2013 Emmys.

Before becoming president, Amato — who left HBO a year ago — served as HBO program executive and executive producer on 2008’s multiple Emmy-winning film Recount. The film began Amato’s association with director Jay Roach and writer Danny Strong who would later repeat their creative collaboration on Game Change.

Amato joined HBO in March 2007 as SVP HBO Films. It was a continuation of his long relationship with the network that began in 1997 in New York, when he produced Charles Dutton’s directorial debut First Time Felon, starring Omar Epps and Delroy Lindo, and executive produced Iron Jawed Angels, starring Oscar winners Hilary Swank and Anjelica Huston in 2004. Amato appeared on the fourth season of the HBO series Project Greenlight.

Prior to joining HBO, Amato was president of Spring Creek Productions. His producer/executive producer credits include Analyze This and sequel Analyze That, Possession, Deliver Us From Eva, Rumor Has It, Blood Diamond and The Astronaut Farmer.