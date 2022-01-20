Mary Parent Set For Producers Guild’s 2022 David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Mary Parent, Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production at Legendary Entertainment and the Oscar-nominated producer of The Revenant whose credits also include Dune, will receive the Producers Guild’s 2022 David O. Selznick Achievement Award in March.

The career honor, which recognizes producers for their outstanding body of work in motion pictures, will be presented at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“Mary has been at the forefront of bold, breakthrough studio projects for decades, and we both felt that the time has come to shine a light on Mary’s trailblazing career as a producer,” Producers Guild of America Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said. “Her vision for a strong global theatrical market and a future of films filled with grand visuals and imaginative stories creates an optimistic and exciting picture of what’s next, and we’re thrilled to honor her and her many achievements this year at the PGA Awards.”

Parent earned a Best Picture Oscar nom as producer of The Revenant, the 2015 pic starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a 19th century frontiersman who is left for dead after a bear attack. Along with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, her recent credits also include the Godzilla vs. Kong, Kong Skull Island, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water and the Pacific Rim franchise. At Legendary, Parent also produced films such Enola Holmes and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

She also produced Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s short film Carne y Arena, which received a rare Special Achievement Oscar for its groundbreaking exploration into fully immersive storytelling.

“I am very humbled to be recognized alongside so many legendary producers who have received this honor before me right down to the award’s namesake, David O. Selznick,” Parent said. “The films they have produced not only impacted cinematic history but also global culture in ways only true storytelling can achieve.”

Before joining Legendary, Parent was founder and CEO of Disruption Entertainment. She began her career as an agent trainee at ICM before joining New Line Cinema as a creative executive. She and Scott Stuber were Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production for Universal Pictures. Parent and he later co-founded the production company Stuber/Parent. She was also the Chairperson of Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s Worldwide Motion Picture Group.

Recipients of the David O. Selznick Achievement Award include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Gale Anne Hurd, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, Kevin Feige and Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.