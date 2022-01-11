‘The Nevers’ Star Laura Donnelly Joins Gael Garcia Bernal In Marvel’s Werewolf Halloween Special For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: The Nevers star Laura Donnelly has joined Gael Garcia Bernal in Marvel Studios’ Halloween special for Disney+, we can reveal.

Plot details for the untitled special are being kept under wraps, but, as previously reported, we understand Bernal could be playing a character based on the Marvel character Werewolf by Night who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects.

No official word yet on who Donnelly is playing but if Bernal is Werewolf By Night she could potentially be Nina Price, who becomes Vampire By Night. Price is the niece of character Jack Russell/Werewolf By Night and a vampire/werewolf hybrid. She carried the lycan gene and was further changed after being bitten by a vampire.

The special is due to begin production in coming months and follows Marvel’s Disney Plus shows WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye. Marvel and Disney also have shows in the works based on She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

Stage and screen actress Donnelly is best known for her lead role as Amalia True in HBO’s fantasy series The Nevers. She is also known for appearing in Outlander and Brit series Britannia and The Fall, as well as movies Tolkien and The Program. In 2018 she won an Olivier Award for her performance in The Ferryman, and she starred opposite Hugh Jackman in the Broadway rendition of The River.

Mozart In The Jungle and The Motorcycle Diaries star Bernal was most recently seen in the M. Night Shyamalan film Old and HBO Max series Station Eleven. Upcoming he has Jennifer Lopez-led feature The Mother and Amazon pic Cassandro.