Full-Length ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer & Poster Drop; Marvel Series’ Disney+ Debut Date Revealed

Marvel dropped the “world trailer premiere” for its coming Moon Knight series during the Rams-Cardinals wild card game on ESPN and ABC tonight. In addition to some cool new footage, the spot revealed the series will premiere on Disney+ on March 30. To watch it, click the image above.

“I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams,” says Oscar Issac — sporting a legit British accent — as Steven Grant toward the top of the trailer.

The series follows Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, as he becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery involving the powerful gods of Egypt.

That certainly seems to be the case as the footage reveals an increasingly disjointed reality for the character until we hear Ethan Hawke’s baddie encourage Steven/Marc to “embrace the chaos,” at which point we see the character’s transformation into the menacing Egypt-powered superhero after which the film is named.

Welcome to chaos 🌙 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/T5E2ZTgaxP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Marvel also released a poster for the series featuring the superhero’s hand gripping one of his trademark crescent darts.