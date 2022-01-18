Martin Kove To Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Kove, otherwise known as Sensei John Kreese, is hosting his own Cobra Kai podcast.

The actor has teamed up with LiveOne-owned audio platform PodcastOne, to launch Cobra Koves.

The series, which launches on January 20, will see Kove, who starred in the original Karate Kid movies as well as the television spin-off, and his kids, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, recap episodes of the Netflix drama series.

Kove will also share stories from the original trilogy of movies as well as give insight into their own family. It will also feature a range of guests including actors, athletes, musicians, and psychology experts as they discuss Cobra Kai, Hollywood, pop culture, spirituality, mental health, and bullying.

Kove, who also starred in Cagney and Lacey, Rambo: First Blood Part II and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, will share some behind-the-scenes stories about how he originally became involved in the Karate Kid trilogy and the Cobra Kai series including how surprised the cast was when the iconic original film became a worldwide sensation.

Cobra Kai launched its fourth season on Netflix at the end of December.

PodcastOne is the company behind series such as The Adam Carolla Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristow and Doug Ellin’s Hollywood Wayz.

Cobra Koves was set up by Gary Ousdahl of Advanced Management.

“As a Karate Kid fan growing up, and now a Cobra Kai fan, I could not be more excited to welcome the Kove’s to the PodcastOne family. The stories and insight that Martin, Jesse, and Rachel will share on Cobra Koves will capture and charm everyone from television fans to film buffs to listeners looking for a set of dynamic hosts delivering top notch content. We cannot wait to share this podcast with the world,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.