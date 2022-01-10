Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie Join ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Netflix Limited Series Adaptation

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie are set as leads opposite Mia Loberti in Netflix’s All The Light We Cannot See, a four-part limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight.

Newcomer Loberti, who is blind, plays Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France.

Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind daughter Marie as much independence as he can while also protecting her – and the secret gem they carry – from Nazi occupation.

Laurie will portray Etienne LeBlanc, an eccentric and reclusive World War I hero suffering from PTSD. Etienne is a nervous shut-in who records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance.

Stranger Things producer Levy has been developing the project for a couple of years through his company 21 Laps Entertainment at Netflix, where he has an overall deal. Peaky Blinders creator Knight is writing the adaptation, and Levy is directing all four episodes.

All the Light We Cannot See was published in 2014 and received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015 and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction the same year. The book has spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America across print, e-book and audio formats and another 9.5 million copies worldwide.

Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment will serve as executive producers on the series. 21 Laps is the production company behind Stranger Things and film Arrival, along with the Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, along with the recently released movie Free Guy. Knight will also serve as an Executive Producer. Joe Strechay (See) will serve as Associate Producer, Blindness and Accessibility Consultant.

Three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Ruffalo will next be seen starring in Netflix’s sci-fi adventure feature The Adam Project, alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Catherine Keener. He’ll also be seen reprising his role of The Hulk in Disney+/Marvel series She-Hulk. Hs. Ruffalo recently wrapped production on Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming adaptation of Poor Things, from Searchlight Pictures, in which he stars alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef.

Emmy-nominated Laurie is currently filming the second season of HBO comedy Avenue 5 from Veep creator Armando Iannucci. The former House and The Night Manager star also is writing, directing, and executive producing an adaptation of Agatha Christie novel Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? for BritBox in North America. He’ll be seen next opposite Helen McCrory in David Hare’s four-part drama thriller, Roadkill.