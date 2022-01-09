You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Alec Baldwin Rejects Claim He Isn’t Complying With The ‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Marilyn Bergman Dies: Oscar, Grammy, Emmy Winning Lyricist Was 93
Read the full story

Marilyn Bergman Remembered By Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Norman Lear And More

SunshineSachs

The music, film, television and theater communities bid farewell to Marilyn Bergman today, acknowledging the gifts she gave to each that will live on.

Bergman passed at her home early on Saturday at age 93. Online mourners focused on the timeless nature of her songs with husband Alan, as well as her gracious nature and long service to composers through her executive work.

A few of the reactions:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad