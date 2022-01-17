Marco Bellocchio Visions du Réel Honor; UK Casting Awards Nominees; Berlin Film Fest Program Additions – Global Briefs

Marco Bellocchio Honorary Prize

The 2022 edition of the Visions du Réel film festival in Nyon, Switzerland, will present its Honorary Award to Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio. The Fists In My Pocket and The Traitor director will attend the festival to pick up his prize. He will host a masterclass during the event, while a retrospective of his films will be screened, as well as his new documentary. “Marco Bellocchio exercises impressive liberty and modernity to combine registers of images and genres, moving between fiction and documentary, between the intimate and the collective. We are extremely happy and delighted to pay tribute to an indisputable master of contemporary filmmaking, as well as to a body of work which, from the very first films, has demonstrated dazzling modernity, and is brooding, subversive and audacious, formidably eclectic,” said Emilie Bujès, Artistic Director of Visions du Réel.

The prize will be awarded during the 53rd edition of the fest, which runs April 7-17. The filmmaker was the recipient of an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannse last year.

UK Casting Awards 2022

Nominees have been confirmed for this year’s edition of the UK Casting Awards, which will take place on February 2022 at London Ham Yard Hotel. Films, TV series and stage plays up for prizes include The Crown, Ted Lasso, It’s A Sin, After Love, and Constellations. See the full list below:

Best Casting in a TV Drama Series

Adult Material – Shaheen Baig

Bridgerton – Kelly Valentine Hendry, Cole Edwards (Associate)

The Crown – Robert Sterne, Kate Bone (Associate)

Unforgotten – Victor Jenkins, Seth Mason (Associate)

Best Casting in a TV Comedy Series

Alma’s Not Normal – Catherine Willis

Motherland (Series 3) – Sarah Crowe

Ted Lasso (Season 2) – Theo Park

We Are Lady Parts – Aisha Bywaters

Best Casting in an Independent Film (under £3 million) – includes Straight to TV

After Love – Shaheen Baig

County Lines – Aisha Bywaters, Ceri Bedingfield (Assistant)

Limbo – Dan Jackson

Rare Beasts – Shaheen Baig, Jonny Boutwood (Associate)

Best Casting in a Film (over £3 million) – includes Straight to TV

Cruella – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann (Associate), Olivia Grant (Assistant)

Enola Holmes – Jina Jay, Olivia Brittain (Associate) , Verity Naughton (Young Person Search)

The Dig – Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate)

The Mauritanian – Nina Gold

Best Casting in Regional Theatre (Outside of M25 includes straight Plays & Musicals)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Newcastle Theatre Royal – Jill Green, Nicholas Hockaday (Assistant) , Jo Hawes (Children’s Casting Director)

Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester – James Pearson and Rosie Pearson

South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre – Charlotte Sutton, Verity Naughton (Additional Children’s Casting)

The Comedy of Errors, Garden Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company (and tour) – Matthew Dewsbury

Best Casting in Musical Theatre (inside M25)

Back to the Future, Adelphi Theatre, David Grindrod

Carousel, Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Lucy Casson, James Orange and Jacob Sparrow, Verity Naughton (Children’s Casting Director)

Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre, David Grindrod

Singing in the Rain, Sadler’s Wells , Stuart Burt, Richard Johnston and Jacob Sparrow

Best Casting in Theatre (inside M25)

Constellations, Donmar Warehouse at the Vaudeville Theatre – Anna Cooper

Harm, The Bush – Annelie Powell

Romeo & Juliet, National Theatre – Alastair Coomer, Bryony Jarvis-Taylor

Romeo & Juliet, Regents Park Open Air Theatre – Stuart Burt, Annelie Powell

Best Casting in a Limited or Single Series

Des – Victor Jenkins, Seth Mason (Associate)

It’s a Sin – Andy Pryor, Ri McDaid-Wren (Associate), Ray Böhm (Assistant)

Small Axe – Gary Davy, Alex Howes (Associate), Jessica Straker (Assistant)

The Queen’s Gambit – Olivia Scott-Webb, Nicola Chisholm (Associate)

Best Casting in a Commercial

Amazon ‘The Show Must Go On’ – Kharmel Cochrane

Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Bus’ – Michael Cox, Thom Hammond

NHS ‘Stay Home Now. We’ll Meet Again’ – Sasha Robertson Casting

Sainsburys ‘The Gravy Song’ – Kharmel Cochrane

Berlin Program Additions

The 2022 Berlin Film Festival has confirmed the full line-up for its Forum main program, which consists of 27 features this year. The fest has also unveiled Berlinale Classics, which will showcase a variety of restored classics, including Jean-Luc Godard’s Notre Musique and Ken Russell’s Tommy. The full line-ups are below.

Berlin Forum Main Program:

Afterwater

Germany / Spain / South Korea / Serbia

by Dane Komljen

with Jonasz Hapka, Signe Westberg, Boban Kaluđer

World premiere

Akyn (Poet)

Kazakhstan

by Darezhan Omirbayev

with Yerdos Kanayev, Serik Salkinbayev, Klara Kabylgazina

European premiere

Bashtaalak sa’at (Shall I Compare You to a Summer’s Day?)

Egypt / Lebanon / Germany

by Mohammad Shawky Hassan

with Donia Massoud, Ahmed El Gendy, Salim Mrad

World premiere / debut film

Camuflaje (Camouflage)

Argentina

by Jonathan Perel

with Felix Bruzzone, Margarita Molfino, Iris Avellaneda

World premiere / documentary form

Cette maison (This House)

Canada

by Miryam Charleswith Schelby Jean-Baptiste, Florence Blain Mbaye, Eve Duranceau

World premiere / debut film

La edad media (The Middle Ages)

Argentina

by Alejo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña

with Cleo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña, Alejo Moguillansky

World premiere

L’état et moi

Germany

by Max Linz

with Sophie Rois, Jeremy Mockridge, Hauke Heumann

World premiere

Europe

Germany / France

by Philip Scheffner

with Rhim Ibrir, Thierry Cantin, Didier Cuillierier

World premiere

Une fleur à la bouche (A Flower in the Mouth)

France / Germany / South Korea

by Éric Baudelaire

with Oxmo Puccino, Dali Benssalah

World premiere

Für die Vielen – Die Arbeiterkammer Wien (For the Many – The Vienna Chamber of Labour)

Austria

by Constantin Wulff

World premiere / documentary form

Geographies of Solitude

Canada

by Jacquelyn Mills

with Zoe Lucas

World premiere / documentary form

Happer’s Comet

USA

by Tyler Taormina

with Grace Berlino, Jax Terry, Ryan McGlade

World premiere

Jet Lag

Switzerland / Austria

by Zheng Lu Xinyuan

with Lin Wenqing, Zoe, Zheng Lu Xinyuan

World premiere / documentary form

Mato seco em chamas (Dry Ground Burning)

Brazil / Portugal

by Adirley Queirós, Joana Pimenta

with Joana Darc, Léa Alves, Andreia Vieira

World premiere

Miền ký ức (Memoryland)

Vietnam / Deutschland

by Kim Quy Bui

with Mong Giao Vu, Thi Thu Trang Nguyen, Van Thai Nguyen

European premiere

Mis dos voces (My Two Voices)

Canada

by Lina Rodriguez

with Ana Garay Kostic, Marinela Piedrahita, Claudia Montoya

World premiere / documentary form

Najeneun deopgo bameneun chupgo (Hot in Day, Cold at Night)

South Korea

by Park Song-yeol

with Won Hyang-ra, Park Song-yeol, Shin Won-woo

International premiere

Nie zgubiliśmy drogi (We Haven’t Lost Our Way)

Poland

by Anka Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal

with Agnieszka Żulewska, Andrzej Konopka, Oskar Hamerski

World premiere

Nuclear Family

USA / Singapore

by Erin Wilkerson, Travis Wilkerson

with Travis Wilkerson, Erin Wilkerson, Matilda Wilkerson

European premiere / documentary form

Rewind and Play

Germany / France

By Alain Gomis

World premiere / documentary form

Scala

Thailand

by Ananta Thitanat

with Pongpop Inheen, Saman Watcharasirirot, Nakorn Nuannngein

World premiere / debut film / documentary form

Super Natural

Portugal

by Jorge Jácome

with Alexis Fernandes, Bárbara Matos, Celestine Ngantonga Ndzana

World premiere / debut film / documentary form

Terra que marca (Striking Land)

Portugal

by Raul Domingues

with Maria Alice Sousa, Manual Jesus Duro, Joaquim Sousa

World premiere / documentary form

Três tigres tristes (Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter)

Brazil

by Gustavo Vinagre

with Pedro Ribeiro, Jonata Vieira, Isabella Pereira

World premiere

O trio em mi bemol (The Kegelstatt Trio)

Portugal / Spain

by Rita Azevedo Gomes

with Rita Durão, Pierre Léon, Ado Arrieta

World premiere

The United States of America

USA

by James Benning

World premiere / documentary form

El veterano (The Veteran)

Chile

by Jeronimo Rodriguez

World premiere

Berlinale Classics

Mamma Roma

Italy 1962

by Pier Paolo Pasolini

with Anna Magnani, Ettore Garofolo, Franco Citti, Silvana Corsini, Luisa Loiano

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

Kawaita hana (Pale Flower)

Japan 1964

by Masahiro Shinoda

with Ryo Ikebe, Mariko Kaga, Takashi Fujiki, Naoki Sugiura, Shin’ichiro Mikami

World premiere of the digitally remastered version (4K DCP)

Skřivánci na niti (Larks on a String)

Czechoslovakia 1969/1990

by Jiří Menzel

with Rudolf Hrušínský, Vlastimil Brodský, Václav Neckář, Jitka Zelenohorská

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

Notre Musique (Our Music)

Switzerland / France 2004

by Jean-Luc Godard

with Sarah Adler, Nade Dieu, Rony Kramer, Simon Eine, Jean-Christophe Bouvet

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

Tommy

United Kingdom, 1975

by Ken Russell

with Ann-Margret, Oliver Reed, Roger Daltrey, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Jack Nicholson, Pete Townshend, Tina Turner

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

Suzhou he (Suzhou River)

China / Germany 2000

by Lou Ye

with Zhou Xun, Jia Hongsheng, Hua Zhongkai, Yao Anlian, Nai An

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

Brüder (Brothers)

Germany 1929

by Werner Hochbaum

with Gyula Balogh, Erna Schumacher, Ilse Berger as well as dockworkers and female labourers

World premiere of the digitally restored version (2K DCP)