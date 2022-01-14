Mammoth Film Festival Sets Double Opening-Night Films With ‘The Immaculate Room’, Nina Dobrev Directing Debut ‘The One’

EXCLUSIVE: The fourth annual Mammoth Film Festival will return to kick off its fourth edition February 3 with a double opening-night screening: the Nina Dobrev-directed short The One in her helming debut followed by the world premiere of the Emile Hirsch-Kate Bosworth psychological thriller The Immaculate Room.

The fest, set in the resort town of Mammoth Lakes nestled in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, will run in-person February 3-6. Last year’s edition was not held because of the pandemic.

Written and directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil with Joel David Moore among its producers, Immaculate Room centers on a couple that takes part in a psychological experiment that will reward them with $5 million if they can stay in a perfectly white room for 30 days. Ashley Greene Khoury also stars in the pic, from Productivity Media Pictures, Balcony 9 Productions and K5 Films.

Madeline Brewer in “The One” Mammoth Film Festival

The Dobrev-directed short The One stars Madeline Brewer, Indya Moore and Ryan Kiera Armstrong and is produced by Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place). It centers on a woman’s right to choose.

The world premiere of the Jason Satterlund-directed thriller The Abandon, about a wounded soldier who awakens in a strange cube that tests his mental and physical limits as he attempts to escape, will close the festival.

Other selections include the North American premiere of Bosch & Rockit starring Luke Hemsworth, and the world premiere Who Are You People starring Ema Horvath, Yeardley Smith, Alyssa Milano and Devon Sawa. There are also films directed by the likes of Jenna Ushkowitz, Luke Benward and Eva Dolezalova.

Also in the lineup is James P. Rees’ short Bury Me in Armour, featuring Ed Asner in one of his last projects before his death. More films will be announced.

“We’re beyond thrilled to return to Mammoth for the 2022 festival, with such a broad slate of films that we are truly excited to showcase and screen from a diverse and exciting group of artists, at the all new and renovated Minaret Cinemas,” festival president Tanner Beard said. “This year will be an impactful festival after our yearlong break, grateful to be in the theatre, in person, and celebrating these stories. We will follow all protocols to ensure the safety of our festival participants, while creating the best possible experience for our filmmakers and festival attendees.”

The four-day festival in the winter ski staple five hours north of Los Angeles will feature more than 90 films selected from submissions via FilmFreeway across Feature, Documentary, Short, and Episodic categories, as well as a Music Video category for the first time. Events will be held at Minaret Cinemas along with venues throughout town, with The Village serving as the festival hub.