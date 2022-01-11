Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ & ‘Legendary’ Among Leaders

Let the gussying-up begin. The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild has applied the nominations for its ninth annual awards show next month. See the film list of nominations below.
Triple nominees on the film side are The Suicide Squad, House of Gucci, Coming 2 America and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Among the pics scoring two noms apiece are Dune, No Time to Die, Being the Ricardos and Cruella.
The movies vying for Best Contemporary Make-Up are Black Widow, Coming 2 America, Don’t Look Up, No Time to Die and The Suicide Squad. Films in the hunt for Best Contemporary Hair Styling are Coming 2 America, In the Heights, No Time to Die, The Matrix Resurrections and The Suicide Squad.
The Period and/or Character Make-Up nominees are Being the Ricardos, Cruella, Dune, House of Gucci and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. All of those also will compete for Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling expect House of Gucci, whose slot was taken West Side Story.
HBO Max’s Legendary leads the small-screen field — and overall — with five nominations. ABC’s Dancing with the Stars waltzed off with four noms, followed by FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Disney+’s WandaVision with three each. Nine other shows grabbed two apiece.
Michèle Burke and Joy Zapata will receive the MUAHS’ 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Awards for outstanding achievement in make-up and hair styling artistry will be presented in 23 categories spanning film, TV, commercials/music videos and live theater. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Birds of Prey were double winners at last year’s MUAHS Awards.
Here are the nominees for the ninth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards:
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Black Widow
Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver
Coming 2 America
Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge
Don’t Look Up
Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll
No Time to Die
Daniel Phillips
The Suicide Squad
Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Being the Ricardos
Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson
Cruella
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common
Dune
Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield
House of Gucci
Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
Best Special Make-Up Effects
Coming 2 America
Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi
Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner
House of Gucci
Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
The Suicide Squad
Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Coming 2 America
Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz
In The Heights
Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris
No Time to Die
Daniel Phillips
The Matrix Resurrections
Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith
The Suicide Squad
Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Being the Ricardos
Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio
Cruella
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon
House of Gucci
Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley
West Side Story
Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo
TELEVISION LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Contemporary Make-up
American Horror Stories
Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster
Emily in Paris
Odile Fourquin, Aurélie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard
Mare of Easttown
Debi Young, Ngozi Olandu Young, Sandra Linn, Rachel Geary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Nicole Faulkner
WandaVision
Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis
TELEVISION LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Halston
Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Margot Boccia, Joseph A. Campayno
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Robin Beauchesne, KarrieAnne Heisner Sillay, Angela Moos, Erin LaBre
Pose
Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams
This Is Us
Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Tania McComas,
WandaVision
Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis, Regina Little, Jonah Levy
TELEVISION LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Special Make-Up Effects
American Horror Stories
Jason Hamer, Cale Thomas, Hiroshi Yada, Cary Ayers
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
Star Trek: Discovery
Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne
The Witcher
Barrie Gower, Deb Watson
This is Us
Zoe Hay, Stevie Bettles, Tania McComas, Elizabeth Hoel Chang
TELEVISION LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Black-ish
Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Lionel Brown, Marcia Hamilton
Emily in Paris
Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet
Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
Mare of Easttown
Lawrence Davis, Shunika Terry, Lydia Benaim, Ivana Primorac
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall
TELEVISION LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Genius: Aretha
Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz
Halston
Michelle Johnson, JT Franchuk, Christen Edwards
Impeachment: American Crime Stories
Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia
Pose
Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Tene Wilder, Greg Bazemore
WandaVision
Karen Bartek, Cindy Welles, Nikki Wright, Anna Quinn
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard, Barbi Fonte
Legendary
Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Glen Alen, Valente Frazier
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Elle Favorule, Sonia Cabrera, Michelle Sfarzo
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii
The Voice
Darcy Gilmore, Ashlyn McIntyre, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Ashley Holm
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Legendary
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo
Oslo
Daniel Parker
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Krista Hann, Kieran Wang, Geeta Dayal
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
We’re Here
Tyler Devlin, Martin DeLuna, Jeremy Austin
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Special Make-up Effects
Dancing with the Stars
Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Vance Hartwell, Kato DeStefan
Fear Street Part Three: 1666
Christopher Nelson, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mark Ross
Legendary
Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Sean Conklin, Marcel Banks
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
}Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
Tara Copeland, Robert Ramos
Legendary
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Moira Frazier
The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Roberto Ramos, Josh Liu
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
Brittany Spaulding, Tiphanie Baum, Patricia Pineda, Arrick Anderson
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
Troy Zestos, Johnny Lomeli
Legendary
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz
Respect
Lawrence Davis
We’re Here
Abdiel Urcullu, Tyler Funicelli
DAYTIME TELEVISION
Best Make-Up
The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, James Elle, Hajja Barnes
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet
The Young and the Restless
Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Robert Bolger, Stacey Alfano
DAYTIME TELEVISION
Best Hair Styling
Dr. Phil Show
Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones
The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Salas, Stephanie Paugh
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland
The Young and the Restless
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Miriam Flowers, Michelle Corona
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
Best Make-Up
Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine
Family Reunion
Kym Nicole Oubre, Starlynn Burden, Julianne Kaye
Head of the Class
Linda Choi, Alexis Walker, Olivia Fischa, Joely Upchurch Gonez
Sesame Street
Jane DiPersio, Chris Bingham
The Baby-Sitters Club
Ceilidh Dunn, Ciara Lynch, Ashley Pilkey
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
Best Hair Styling
Danger Force
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz
Family Reunion
Melanie Ervin, Lindsay Rogers
Head of the Class
Patricia Pineda, Rachel Bench, Dwayne Ross
Sesame Street
Rob Greene
The Baby-Sitters Club
Florencia Cepeda, Miranda Upton, Alana Olson
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Make-Up
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone
Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac Super Bowl
Cale Thomas, Alan Scott, Ashley Scott, Stephen Sollitto
Pink: All I Know So Far
Barney Burman, Bart Mixon, Chloe Sens,
Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince
Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Katy Mc Clintock
Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel
Brian Sipe, Samantha
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Hair Styling
(TIE)
Dom Perignon
Frederic Aspiras
Mercedes-Benz Winter Event
Dominie Till, Vito Trotta
Pose
Joe Matke, Genyii Scott
Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince
Dominie Till, Katy McClintock, Anne Juliette
Taco Bell – “Talk Show Dreams” featuring Lil Nas X
Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans
Uber Eats Commercial
Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Stella Tzanidankis
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
Best Make-up
Cinderella (La Cenerentola)
Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter
Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre
Michael Johnston, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash, Sean Conklin
Il Trovatore
Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Sarah Wagner, Morgan Sellers
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
Best Hair Styling
Cinderella (La Cenerentola)
Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez
Hamilton (And Peggy Company)
Marcelo Donari, Brandon Bolton, Melissa Dawson, Charles LaPoint
Head Over Heels
Christopher Enlow, Jenni Gilbert
Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre
Michael Johnston, Jennifer Green, Nicole Goulet, Kelcey Dibernardo
Tannhauser | LA Opera
Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Brandi Stona, Nicole Rodrigues
