Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild To Re-Run Recent Officers Election

EXCLUSIVE: The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, IATSE Local 706, will be re-running its recent officer and board elections after the guild’s elections committee found that the ballots had not been properly secured before counting. The new election will be held in March, and ballots will be counted on April 11.

Randy Sayer, who in November was re-elected business rep of the 2,200-member guild — by a margin of only 18 votes out of 756 ballots cast — said: “I can’t talk about it right now. It was decided last night at a special membership meeting.” He declined further comment.

All of the guild’s officer, board and trustee races will be re-run with the same candidates squaring off against one another. They include business rep, president, vice president, recording-secretary, secretary-treasurer, sergeant-at-arms, and members of the executive board and board of trustees.