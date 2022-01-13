Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Made For Love’ To Resume Production After Pause Due To Positive Covid Tests

Ray Romano and Cristin Milioti in 'Made for Love'
John P. Johnson/HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Filming is slated to resume tomorrow on the second season of HBO Max’s dark romantic comedy Made for Love, from Paramount TV Studios, I have learned

I hear production was paused last week after positive Covid test results, including in the central Zone A, which includes the cast and those in direct interaction with them. The results were produced through the show’s rigorous testing protocols.

Based on the Alissa Nutting novel and executive produced by Christina Lee and Nutting, Made for Love stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Ray Romano, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Caleb Foote.

The series premiered in April 2021 and was renewed for a second season in June.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad