Mace Neufeld Dies: Producer Of Tom Clancy Thrillers & ‘The Omen’, ‘Equalizer’ Pics Was 93

Mace Neufeld, the producer whose star-driven action films were blockbusters, died overnight in his sleep at his home in Beverly Hills, his family told Deadline. He was 93.

Neufeld’s hit films included The Omen and its sequels, The Equalizer pics and several adaptations of Tom Clancy-penned Jack Ryan thrillers including Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Sum of All Fears and The Hunt for Red October. He was Emmy-nominated for East of Eden and exec produced the Prime Video series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Kasinski.

A family friend told Deadline that Neufeld was working on a third Equalizer pic and another Tom Clancy series for Prime Video at the time of his death.

Neufeld was at his zenith in the ’90s when, with partner Bob Rehme, he formed Neufeld/Rehme and produced a string of hit films such as Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games and Beverly Hills Cop III. Rehme eventually left the partnership to become President of the Movie Academy, and Neufeld carried on with his Mace Neufeld Productions banner.

Neufeld made his mark after the partnership ended, as well. From the late ’90s through 2018, he produced The Saint, Invictus with Clint Eastwood, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, The Equalizer and Equalizer 2 — both starring Denzel Washington — and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for TV.

Born on July 13, 1928 in New York City, Neufeld began his career as an agent before moving on to TV production with shows like The Captain and Tennille in the early ’70s. He also was a co-EP on the short-lived 1978 NBC sitcom Quark, which starred Richard Benjamin.

He broke into film with The Omen for 20th Century Fox. The horror hit spawned a series of film and TV projects that ran through the made-for-TV movie Omen IV: The Awakening in 1991, which Neufeld EP’d. Other film producing credits include Invictus (2009), Sahara (2005), Gods and Generals (2003), Lost in Space (1998), Flight of the Intruder (1991), Transylvania 6-5000 (1985) and Gene Wilder’s The Frisco Kid (1979).

Along with the Emmy nom, Neufeld’s accolades include the 2003 Career Achievement Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the 1994 Showmanship Awards from the ICG Publicists Guild, the 1993 ShoWest Award for Producer of the Year and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

