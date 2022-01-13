Lukas Gage, ‘White Lotus’ Actor And Screenwriter, Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Lukas Gage, part of the ensemble cast of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, has signed with WME for representation.

The move comes at a busy time for the actor and writer, who just wrapped production on the Peacock limited series Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum from executive producer Sam Esmail. Gage, whose credits include HBO’s Euphoria, also has the HBO Max movie Moonshot which is hitting the streamer in March.

On the writing side, Gage co-wrote with Phoebe Fisher Down Low, a FilmNation drama that he also stars in alongside Zachary Quinto, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald. It centers on a deeply repressed man, the uninhibited young man that gives him a happy ending, and all the lives they ruin along the way. That also recently wrapped production with Rightor Doyle directing.

Gage played Dillion the hotel employee on White Lotus, which is starting to gain awards momentum beginning with the Gotham Awards in the fall. AFI named the HBO series one of its top 10 TV programs of the year.

His other credits include one of Blumhouse’s Into the Dark films, the Quibi film Wireless and recurring roles on the Hulu series Love, Victor and Netflix’s American Vandal. He also appeared in Assassination Nation, Scouts: A Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and the indies Wyrm and Max Reload and the Nether Blasters.

He also was unwittingly the star of a viral video he posted in November 2020 revealing details of an audition and a hot-mic-ed director, after which he garnered plenty of Hollywood support.

Gage, who had been with ICM Partners, remains repped by Anonymous Content and Goodman Genow Schenkman.