Luiz Guzmán Joins Cast Of Jacquelyn Quinones’ Indie ‘Miles Away’

EXCLUSIVE: Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Code Black) has joined the cast of Miles Away, an upcoming indie from writer, director and producer Jacquelyn Quinones.

Miles Away is a dramedy produced by Quinones that explores a day in the life of a rideshare driver, with short vignettes of passengers all feeding into the story of the driver learning to deal with no money, a thankless job and a sister with mental illness.

Andre Royo (The Spectacular Now), Noel Gugliemi (The Fast and The Furious), Alberto Frezza (Station 19), Norma Maldonado (Jane the Virgin), Henri Esteve (Grown-ish), Jennifer Bartels (American Woman), Eddie Martinez (The Sinner), Jessica Sarah Flaum (The Tale), Marylin Camacho (Never and Again) and Charo Toledo (East Los High) round out the cast of the Puerto Rican filmmaker’s feature directorial debut, in which she also appears.

“Excited to be part of this project. Jackie Quinones is a new voice for a new generation. Her work personifies the social and cultural diversity reminiscent of the now and necessary for the future,” said Guzmán. “She is an insightful creative, her work transcends stereotypes. Miles Away finds a unique harmony toeing the line of conventional storytelling and inventive hybrid genre narratives focusing on social change.”

Guzmán is an Independent Spirit Award nominee who has garnered nearly 160 screen credits over the course of his five-decades and change in entertainment. He can currently be seen in the Starz drama Hightown and will next appear in Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday, among other projects. The actor is also known for turns in such films as Top Five, We’re the Millers, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, He’s Just Not That Into You, Yes Man, School for Scoundrels, Fast Food Nation, Waiting…, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, Anger Management, Punch-Drunk Love, Boogie Nights and Traffic, among many others. Additional TV credits include Ultra City Smiths, Shameless, Godfather of Harlem, Code Black, Roadies, Narcos and Oz.

Guzmán is represented by Gersh, Gravesend Entertainment and Supersonix PR’s Veronica Buenrostro; Quinones by Tisherman Gilbert Motley Drozdoski Talent Agency and Espada PR & Entertainment.